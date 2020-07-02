Heart Mercantile closing until further notice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District is temporarily closing its doors.

“One of our own employees has fallen ill, and we have decided out of concern for public safety and the health of our employees to close and wait for her test results,” workers said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

They go on to say that they would “rather err on the side of caution and lose a few days of business than potentially endanger lives.”

The shop’s website remains available for online shopping, but orders will be delayed. Curbside pickup is temporarily suspended.