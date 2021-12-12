XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A crochet group is making warm scarves and hats available to anyone who may need them this winter.

Heart in Hand II is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer, and its members have been crocheting hats and scarfs for those in need for over three years.

According to the group’s Facebook page, they have run several events such as ‘Tie Up Xenia’ where members tied over 200 hat and scarf sets to signs, trees and other items for anyone to take as needed.

On Thursday, December 9, bags with hats and scarves were attached to the railing around the Greene County Public Library, as well as other locations around Xenia such as Burger King and McDonald’s.

Heart in Hand II meets every second and fourth Thursday in the Xenia Community Center, Room 407. The group is an outreach of Xenia Church of the Nazarene.

