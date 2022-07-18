DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new grocery option is closer to becoming a reality in West Dayton. The founder says it will be a place where friends and family can come together for healthy, nutritious meals.

Robbie Brandon is the co-founder of Healthy Family Market. She says the focus of this market is to help educate and guide shoppers on the route to healthy eating.

It started with a vision to address the food insecurity in West Dayton.

So Brandon and her team started combing the country, trying to find a store to model their project after.

“A team of us came together and we found an ideal in California, called the mother’s nutrition center,” Brandon explained. “So we took that idea, bought it here to Dayton, and we went to UD Pitch and co-op Dayton and helped make that a reality.”

This project has been in the works for more than a year, starting with HUD funding to buy the building. Construction on the market could begin this winter.

Once complete, the market will accept WIC, Snap benefits and vouchers. It will also feature a coffee and smoothie shop, along with room for support groups, education and community gatherings.

Brandon says the market is off to a good start, but they still need funding to complete the project. To donate to the project, click here.