Health professional says telehealth appointments are beneficial during pandemic, may be here to stay

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With many Americans hesitant to enter medical facilities for fear of catching COVID-19, hospitals and doctors offices have begun offering telehealth appoints so patients can get medical help from home. Executive Director for Population Health at Kettering Health Systems, Jody Underwood, said just like using video calls to supplement in-person interactions with family and friends, telehealth appointments do the same for medical patients.

“Most of us are very comfortable reserving a table at Open Table. We’re comfortable FaceTiming with our family and friends across multiple generations. Doing this in a health space in a protected way, it follows with consumer demands that have come in several other sectors.”

Underwood explained that while healthcare providers are not physically able to take vitals or perform other routine exam practices during a telehealth visit, she said that doesn’t make the appointment less effective. She explained, during the time of COVID, the socially distanced appointments are actually beneficial, especially to those who already have established relationships with their doctors.

“The real information that our providers need is right in the patient history. So telehealth still promotes the optimal patient history without the need for physical exam. Things that are prime for this are behavioral health. Our behavioral health care has exploded with telehealth. Patients are able to access services in a unique way that they’ve never done before.”

She said virtual appointments have also become incredibly suitable for people with less severe medical issues and those who can manage chronic illnesses from home.

“Several of the primary care items are also uniquely suited, such as things that you have [done] routinely. Things that you do routine checkups for. Many people have blood pressure cuffs in their home, or they have diabetes and they’re able to take the read off their glucometer and talk about that with the provider right over the Zoom call or the telehealth visit. And that still meets their needs. Do I think it’s a downside? No, I think it’s an added tool that’s going to stay into the future,” Underwood said.

She also explained that while the benefits and convenience of telehealth appointments are numerous, she said she’s confident that doctors offices and emergency rooms are safe for patients due to social distancing and other safety practices medical facilities have put in place. She said, for that reason, patients should not skip out on treatment due to fear of being exposed to the coronavirus, especially if the condition could be life-threatening.

“If you believe that you were having shortness of breath, or any urgent or emergent situation, you do need to be physically examined. There are things that we need to do to understand if you are in imminent danger. That has to happen. The other things that are necessary, is some of our specialists really do need to lay their hands on you. They need to manipulate and assess and listen to your body to be able to make an accurate diagnosis. Those are the things that are also needed. The things that are going to be life or death like traumas, car crashes, major bleeding or broken bones, obviously we can’t manage that over telehealth.”

Underwood explained that Kettering Health, specifically, is taking all of the necessary steps to ensure patient access to care and resources. She also stressed that telehealth appointments are not a complete substitution for in-person medical care. She said in order to determine the frequency of face-to-face and virtual appointments, patients should reach out to their healthcare providers.