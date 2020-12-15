Health professional says passing dishes is safer than gathering for the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It seems that every year Christmas puts people in the giving spirit and that generosity typically includes meals and treats. While many people have refrained from passing dishes for fear of spreading COVID-19, Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein said sharing love through food isn’t the problem.

“COVID is not transmitted by what we call the oral route,” he explained. “In other words, eating or drinking does not transmit the virus. Because you eat that food as opposed to inhaling it, we hope, you would not get infected that way,” said Weinstein, who is the patient safety officer with Kettering Health.

That’s because the primary way to pass the virus onto other people, he said, is in aerosol form.

“Meaning someone who’s near you is either coughing it out into the environment and you breathe it in, or they’re just talking and they could be asymptomatic as we know, but the virus is getting out into the air around them.”

In addition to inhaling it, Weinstein said the virus could also enter the body through the eyes, highlighting the importance of masks. But even for those who just want to drop off food to loved ones without including a mask-less or extended visit, he said there’s still one thing to consider — hand hygiene.

“The containers that they bring the food in…after you handle those, you would want to wash your hands. But the food itself I’m not so worried about.”

And for those tempted to ease back on following restrictions due to pandemic fatigue or optimism in light of the new vaccine, Dr. Weinstein has this reminder:

“The virus doesn’t know the vaccine is coming. So if you’ve not been vaccinated, there’s no consolation that you could have been vaccinated next month if you get COVID now and get very sick from it, or God forbid die from it. So the word on that is just continue to be vigilant, continue to practice social distancing [and] wearing your mask until really a few weeks after you’ve been vaccinated and even beyond that, probably.”