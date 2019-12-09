Health officials warn students of vaping dangers

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Health experts are giving an educational event on the dangers of vaping at Graham High School.

Mercy Health is giving the talk to students to educate them on the risks of vaping as physicians around the country have seen more vaping related injuries, including serious lung injury and death. Nearly 2,300 vaping-related lung injuries and 47 deaths in 25 states have been confirmed as of November 22, 2019, according to health officials.

To educate students on those dangers, Smoking Cessation Educator Marcy Ivory and Director of Respiratory Therapy Kevin Griggs will be speaking with students at Graham High School Monday.

This is one of four visits that the Mercy Health team will make to schools in Champaign county.

While the latest survey from the CDC shows that regular tobacco use is at an all-time low, with only 3.6percent of high school seniors reporting smoking daily, 37.3 percent of high school seniors report vaping within the last 12 months.

Health officials said the use of vaping products by teens is up significantly across the board, prompting Mercy Health to educate teens on the facts and potential dangers of the vaping products they are using.

