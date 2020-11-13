WATCH LIVE: Health officials update spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are giving an update via Zoom and live-streamed on its Facebook page Friday at 9:30 am. 

Health officials said the briefing will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Panelists scheduled to appear include:

  • Jeff Cooper, Health Commissioner, Montgomery County
  • Mayor Nan Whaley, City of Dayton
  • Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association
  • Michael Uhl, President & CEO, Miami Valley Hospital
  • Terry Burns, Chief Operating Officer, Kettering Health Network
  • Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County
