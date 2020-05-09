Health officials planning for coronavirus long-term

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Miami Valley health experts say reopening the economy comes with some risk, and they’ll be monitoring how it impacts the spread of COVID-19, a process that will continue for at least the next year.

Infectious disease specialist at Kettering Health Network Dr. Jeffery Weinstein said the pandemic has prepared the hospital for the future.

“Luckily because we have been working on this for a number of months, we’ve got a lot of our policies and contingency plans well-developed,” Dr. Weinstein said. “So if we see a resurgence, we should be well-prepared for that.”

The hospital system is continuing to keep up with PPE supplies, staffing, and the number of beds in case of another surge of COVID-19.

Weinstein said cases will likely continue, at least until there’s a vaccine.

“The vaccine will really be the game changer,” Dr. Weinstein said. “If we have an effective vaccine that we can mass produce, and get everyone vaccinated, then we have that herd immunity where that virus can go away.”

Until there is a vaccine, Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health is increasing their ability to track the spread of the virus with contact tracing over the next year.

“We’re looking at contact tracing for an extended period of time and we want to be ready for that,” public information supervisor Dan Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto said reopening the economy will make Public Health’s job much harder since more people will come in contact with each other.

Public Health is looking at strategies to expand their contact tracing capability.

“We’re looking at getting agreements with surrounding counties to share that work, so maybe one county doesn’t have as many cases, so they might be able to have some people available to help another county,” Suffoletto said.

Along with working with neighboring counties, Public Health is also working with partners and potentially will increase staff.