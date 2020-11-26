Health officials, community react to Montgomery County moving to purple Level 4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County moved to a purple Level 4 Public Health Advisory after meeting six out of the seven indicators, which are based on the number of cases and hospitalizations, in the past two weeks.

“The spread throughout the community was just increasing and increasing, it’s all over the place, it’s rampant, so this is not a big surprise,” Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Public Information Specialist John Steele said.

Steele said Public Health issued last week’s stay at home advisory out of anticipation that the county would move from red to purple, now he said people need to take the advisory seriously.

“That indicates people are letting their guard down a little bit, they’re not taking the masking, distancing as seriously, so it’s just kind of a call to action to really step it up again,” Steele said.

The switch to purple has Dayton resident Alisia McGee worried about how it could affect her salon business if cases get bad enough for another round of shutdowns.

“It’s been going pretty well, we’ve been keeping everyone COVID safe,” McGee said. “With that said, with it turning purple, our fear is we will be unemployed again during this transition because the levels are so high.”

The county’s seen more than 4,300 new cases the past two weeks, and hospital visits and admissions remain high.

“Our hospital continues to be at the same elevated pace that’s kind of been trending for the past several weeks,” Assoc. Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital Dr. Roberto Colón said.

Colón said it’s up to the community to follow guidelines and avoid gatherings, especially on Thanksgiving.

“It is still ok to be thankful from afar so we can spend many more holidays with those we love,” Colón said.

“We were to spend the holiday with my husband’s family and we decided that it’s not the best thing to do, we want to do our part, wear our masks, stay separated,” Linda Lewey said.

Because the stay at home advisory is already in place, Steele said Public Health doesn’t have plans to issue more advisories at this time.