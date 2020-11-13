Health officials, community hopeful about Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There were 42 more COVID deaths in Ohio since Thursday, but there’s some good news. Public health officials said a vaccine could be available in early 2021.

“We can see what the process has been, how many people they’ve tested it on, and what the results have been. So all that information should be available in the next two months,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County.



Earlier this week Pfizer announced that their vaccine is 90% effective. Dr. Dohn said health officials were expecting a vaccine to only be about 60% effective.

“This is a remarkable level of effectiveness even if they’re off by 5%. This is great — Dr. Fauci even seemed excited about this yesterday,” he said.

Some people in Montgomery County said they’re hopeful about this step forward.

“it’s a good start,” said Stan Hines. “I’m hopeful for it. We really need something. This has been going on for way too long.”

Others said they’re willing to be the first in line once it’s available to the general public.

“It sounds like it’s going to be very effective and when it becomes available for us we’ll take it. We are travelers. We enjoy travel and we are very reluctant to go places especially to a foreign country or even across the country here until a vaccine is developed,” said Mark and Marilyn Dues.