Health officials ask for plasma donations to help coronavirus patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since the start of the pandemic, medical professionals said there’s been a shortage of blood and plasma donations. Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Miami Valley Hospital Steve Burdette said getting donations is especially important right now, because it can benefit those with coronavirus symptoms.

“Miami Valley Hospital is part of the Mayo Clinic protocol for convalescent plasma, and that’s where we take blood, or antibodies specifically, from patients who’ve recovered from COVID and we give it to patients who are currently sick, to try to help them get better in a more timely manner.”

Burdette said those who have had a positive nasal swab are eligible to donate after a repeat test comes back negative at least 14 days later. The plasma will then go to people who are on supplemental oxygen, or who have extreme shortness of breath. Burnette further explained that even with the tight restrictions on who can receive treatment, donated plasma is still going quickly, especially to those with specific blood types.

“Convalescent plasma for patients with COVID is based on blood type, so you have to give B to a B, and so I really need B’s. AB is the universal donor. That can go to anybody.”

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate, Burdette said the best way is to reach out to the Community Blood Center. He said further information on eligibility and protocols are listed on their website.