Health leaders suggest communication be solved before vaccine shipments increase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With more vaccines bound for Ohio in the near future, health leaders recommend fixing one specific problem to avoid an avalanche of more — the state’s notification system.

Starting Monday, the 2 million person group of Ohioans over the age of 65 will be eligible to receive their first dose and health leaders believe this will greatly benefit getting through the 1B group.

“We really don’t have enough vaccines, we have more people who want the vaccine everyday than what we have,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “There is frustration from people when they can’t get vaccines.”

While frustration among Ohioans rises, DeWine announced a massive surge of vaccines bound for the state. On top of the 40% increase, Pfizer believes by the end of March Ohio should receive nearly double the shipments compared to present day. Currently, they ship 73,000 doses each week. Moderna says they are also increasing the volume of their shipments up to 105,600 doses per week.

Health leaders say before the vaccine amount increases, the state needs to address a problem first.

“The only potential pitfall is if the state doesn’t have a good process of getting notified when the vaccines will arrive they won’t be able to push it out to the facilities which could create a communication hassle,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

If the communication isn’t fixed first, it could lead to a snowball effect spiraling downward.

“If a facility was not ready to receive something that requires ultra cold storage it could be a potential issue if they didn’t have the ability to secure it and distribute it in a timely manner,” said Colon. “That’s why the communication is so important and something the governor has been getting at more efficiently every week and is pushing that information, preparing the facilities to receive it.”

DeWine said he’s unable to estimate a date that he thinks groups after 1B would begin the vaccination process.