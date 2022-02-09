XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff in Xenia Community Schools now have the option to mask up.

In a statement to families, Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton lifted the mask requirement, saying:

“As I have often stated throughout the past two years, we will pivot toward layering more protections when the situation warrants, but we will also ease up on those precautions as the situation continues to evolve. In our area and across the state, the numbers of active cases are trending in the right direction, allowing us to make a change at this time.”

According to the statement, masks are still required on buses and students who are exposed to COVID-19 will still need to follow the Mask to Stay protocols.

Despite this announcement, local health leaders continue to urge students and staff to mask up.

“The more mitigation efforts you put in place, the better off you are at trying to curb that spread, curb that severe disease and illness, curb those hospitalizations and deaths. So really the more students who wear masks, the less the virus can spread,” Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, explained.

While COVID-19 cases are declining, Fox said the community transmission rate is still high and people should not let their guards down just yet.

“It’s still there, it’s still out there, it’s still spreading, we’re not done yet. And we just encourage folks to really take all of that into consideration when making those decisions that can affect so many people,” Fox said.

In the statement, the superintendent also reminded students and staff to continue washing their hands, stay home if they are sick, and get vaccinated as more ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.