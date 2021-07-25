Health leaders speculate how to get unvaccinated residents to change their mind

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Both the latest statewide cases and hospitalizations are more than double the 21-day average. Now, health leaders believe the surge could encourage some Ohioans to change their mind and get vaccinated.

Clark County’s Health Commissioner Charles Patterson says his goal right now is to change the minds of Ohioans who may be on the fence about getting vaccinated. However, the only path that may work is not the easy road.

“I think at this point the people who want the vaccine have gotten it and there are still a number of people on the fence,” said Patterson. “But, as we see more delta cases and continue to see a new surge, we’re going to have those people on the fence come in and get vaccinated.”

Health leaders say cases and hospitalizations have been steadily rising since the 4th of July weekend. With more than half of the state unvaccinated, they believe many are still questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Right now, we just have to continue with the push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, try to make it as convenient and accessible as possible and be available to answer questions,” said Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County PIO Dan Suffoletto. “I answer questions from people all the time about the vaccine and the more we answer those questions and make them comfortable, that will drive the rate up.”

However, health leaders speculate there will be a percentage of Ohioans that will never receive their dose.

“I’m not sure we have a way to fix that,” said Patterson. “We continue to provide education and vaccinations for the ones who want it but those who don’t want it will have to follow the consequences through and hopefully everyone survives.

Governor Mike DeWine hasn’t made any comments regarding if a mandatory mask mandate will return if cases don’t start to decline.