DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The CDC signed off on the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for children ages five to 11.

“We do know that over time, the vaccine effectiveness wanes. So it’s important that when you’re eligible to also get that booster shot,” John Steele, the Public Information Specialist for Public Health Dayton Montgomery County, said.

The five to 11 age group only became eligible for their initial dose back in November. They can now get their boosters five months after their first vaccine series.

“We’ve had a pretty significant gap now in those kids getting their initial vaccinations. We know the immunity starts to wane and we want to be able to afford them that protection and this allows them to boost their immunity,” Dr. Roberto Colon, MD, the Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital, explained.

This is welcome news for some parents as COVID-19 cases steadily increase and summer travel season begins.

“Children, for the most part, don’t get severe disease, but they obviously are a reservoir of disease in the community and they could infect their parents or their grandparents, or their teachers or other people, so the fact that the booster is available, it just gives an extra layer of protection,” Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, the Patient Safety Officer for Kettering Health, said.

According to the CDC, less than 30 percent of eligible children received two doses of the vaccine. Local health leaders hope more parents will choose the booster for their kids this summer.

“It’s still a great opportunity before the kids go back to school, to get their booster dose so they’re protected,” Charles Patterson, the Health Commissioner for Clark County Combined Health District, said.