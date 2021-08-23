Health leaders hopeful for higher vaccination rates after Pfizer’s FDA approval

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Pfizer FDA approval has been long awaited and seems like a big step, but will it be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. Health leaders say this is just the first step of many to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

Here in Ohio, they are hopeful to see a slow rise in vaccination rates.

“We are hoping that people will take the approval seriously because some people have been waiting for the FDA approval,” said Attending Emergency Physician Kettering Health Dr. Nancy Pook.

An anonymous Dayton Resident echoes local health leaders’ reaction to the Pfizer vaccine receiving FDA approval. They say,

“I’m not vaccinated yet but this does give me some peace of mind. I’m not anti-vaccine, I’ve just been waiting for more information like this to happen.”

Health leaders say residents seeking exemptions can still go through the legal process.

“We’re hopeful that it will take things further,” said Dr. Pook. “In terms of exemptions, there’s always a deliberate intention to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Even Governor Mike DeWine celebrated the approval, hopeful that it will encourage more Ohioans to get vaccinated. With covid cases on the rise and low vaccination rates among younger eligible Ohioans, health leaders are hopeful the state may experience a slow rise in vaccination rates due to Pfizer’s FDA approval.

“I feel like we’re walking up those big long steps of a cathedral and hoping we get there between herd immunity and vaccinations, and keeping those at highest risk safe,” said Dr. Pook.

At this time, the coronavirus dashboard shows just over half of Ohio’s residents have started the vaccination process.