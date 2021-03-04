Health leaders, businesses believe the community will decide health priorities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, believes Governor Mike DeWine’s plan fair, but only if it’s combined with an increased supply of vaccine doses.

“It depends on us. It depends on how good we are about doing the right things, right now, and how good we are about getting the vaccines when we have them available,” said Colon.

Based on Ohio’s population of about 11 million, Colon estimates the governor’s goal of 50 cases per 100,000 people would be an average of 5,000 cases for two weeks. Colon says the two week time frame is a good start, but it’s unclear if case numbers would stay that low long-term.

“Right now it’s everybody’s guess and you’re going to have some people who agree with it or disagree with it,” said Colon. “A lot of this stuff are things we’re making up as we’re going along based on best judgement.”

When all health orders are lifted, Ohio businesses would no longer have capacity restrictions. Nick Brandell, manager at Jimmie’s Ladder 11, says they’ve gone above and beyond to protect their customers. He believes people have noticed their effort, and will make decisions that are best for their own health.

“I think the community is responsible and they’re going to decide whether or not it’s safe for them,” said Brandell. “We’ve been putting forth a lot of diligence and we’ve all adhered very strictly to the health codes and I think it’s really starting to pay off.”

Colon believes Ohio businesses will react like those in Texas and in Mississippi; even though their governors lifted the statewide mask mandates, businesses and municipalities still enforced them.