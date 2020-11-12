Health experts say Gov. DeWine’s potential shutdown may do more harm than good

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Health experts believe shutting down restaurants, bars and fitness centers may stop the spread of COVID-19 a bit but overall, it could do more harm than good.

“The benefit does not outweigh the risk of shutting everything down,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, Premier Health’s regional medical director.

Governor Mike DeWine warned that he may have to shut down the state’s restaurants, bars and fitness centers next week if cases continue to rise in Ohio, but experts say the spread is coming from elsewhere.

“When we’re with family we’re comfortable, we take our masks off even if we’re not supposed to in those gatherings. Those will most likely cause more spread than going out to a restaurant where they’re keeping social distancing and barriers up,” said Allen. “I’ve been to a couple of restaurants over the last several months and they seem to be doing a really good job and following the rules like they’re supposed to.”

Under the governor’s revised mask mandate, one of the key points gives responsibility for enforcing the mask mandate to the establishment. Oregon District’s Yellow Cab owners say they have no problem enforcing but need the community to listen to the rules.

“Please wear your mask and follow the guidelines so we can stay open,” said Tara Moore, owner of the Yellow Cab. “It’s not only important for your and my safety, but is also important for small businesses so they can survive and make it to next year.”

Business owners say Governor DeWine’s requests are actually reasonable and it’s time for the public to step up.

“He has been responsive as long as people have been compliant with guidelines,” said Valerie Beerbowe, an economic development project manager at Downtown Dayton Partnership. “It really is simple requests of mask wearing, social distancing and just in general being aware of yourself and your surroundings and maintaining healthy habits.”

The new revised order comes after two days of record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, with officials meeting next Thursday to determine whether they will enforce new restrictions on restaurants, bars and fitness centers.