Health experts, residents react to COVID-surge, say stay-at-home order isn’t necessary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is some speculations on whether Gov. Mike DeWine could announce a stay-at-home order Wednesday evening, but doctors say based on how the virus is spreading that it might not be the answer.

“Shutting down bars, shutting down restaurants, shutting down businesses could have the opposite effect of driving people back into those smaller gatherings,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer of Miami Valley Hospital.

This week, doctors told Ohioans the spread of COVID-19 is happening mainly at smaller gatherings and not public places, like bars and restaurants. DeWine said that Ohio is in a critical stage battling the coronavirus after breaking new records for cases on a regular basis.

In the last 24 hours there were more than 6,500 new cases, nearly 400 people hospitalized and 23 reported deaths. Health experts are suggesting people avoid intimate gatherings even as we approach the holidays.

“Thanksgiving this year may not be a great idea to be hosting or attending any family gatherings,” said Colon.

Despite the governor saying he doesn’t want another shutdown, college students are frustrated.

“School is so weird, it’s boring and I feel like we’re kinda in jail,” said Jalae Holt, a student at the University of Dayton. “I feel like if he would just shut us down, get it under control and everyone can go back to their lives.”

For several months DeWine has urged Ohioans to follow the guidelines put in place by the Ohio Department of Health. However, some are saying action needs to happen rather than just words of encouragement.

“Overall, I think maintaining those regulations and keeping businesses and citizens in general safe is something the government has to do rather than just words of encouragement,” said Kelly Bailey, a student at UD. “I think something needs to happen here soon and fast if things won’t change.”