Health expert shares cleaning tips for store owners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As local malls and big box stores welcome customers back, there may be some concern about whether there has been enough cleaning and disinfecting.

Health experts at Miami Valley Hospital say retailers should be doing several things to keep shoppers safe. They recommend that dormant fountains and sinks be flushed properly to help remove bacteria.

“If the buildings have been empty, there’s not going to be any COVID in the buildings, so initially wiping them down and then once businesses start again, cleaning them periodically, especially the high touch points so the counters where the exchanges are taking place, the doorknobs, racks where people are taking clothes off, any place where we are putting our hands frequently,” said Steven Burdette, Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Miami Valley Hospital.

Experts also suggest having hygiene stations available at entrances and at registers, though shoppers are encouraged to carry their own hand sanitizer.