Health Dept.: Flu cases ticking upward

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show flu cases are growing slightly, according to recent numbers.
Confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations hit 139 as of Nov. 23 in Ohio. The number is rising as winter, according to Dan Suffoletto of Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County.
“Right now it’s ticking up slightly, but that’s typical for this time of year,” Suffoletto said.
Suffoletto said people should take extra precautions if they go to Holiday parties. If preparing food, wash their hands before and after, and wash their hands after eating food.
He said the flu is contagious a day before the person infected realizes it and five to seven days afterward.
"It can be deadly in certain situations," Suffoletto said. "Everyone knows it's a problem for the very young and the elderly, but anyone can have problems with it if they don't take care of themselves."
