WATCH: Health Commissioner discusses how virus has evolved in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson joined Governor DeWine for his Tuesday news conference to discuss how the virus has evolved in the area.

When the state first released its color-coded Public Health advisory map, Clark County was designated as an orange “Level 2.” After about two weeks, they were bumped up to a red “Level 3.” The area was able to fall back to Level 2 after a few weeks passed, but it has since returned to Level 3.

“We started, basically, with businesses and employers, especially those essential employees that had to go to work every day,” Patterson said. “They passed that along and had several large outbreaks including at Dole. We had some outbreaks in manufacturing and warehousing in Madison County that have affected our community as well.”

Patterson says health officials are now seeing the virus present in the general population, which is now starting to affect the number of nursing home cases.

“With that [National Guard] testing, we are starting to find the indicators of employees and now residents at our long-term care facilities being affected,” said Patterson. “We were seeing 55 cases a week or so and now that it’s moved into the nursing home long-term care, that’s bumped us up to more like 75 to 80 cases a week now with those residents and employees being affected.”

A few school districts in Clark County will return under a fully-remote learning style for the start of the school year, some are using a hybrid plan, while others will operate an in-person school day.

“Each of those districts has a plan in place to try to keep those students and teachers in school as long as possible. We’ll be very closely monitoring that here in Clark County to make sure we can keep those schools open,” Patterson said.

If need be, the health department says they will examine school seating charts for contract tracing purposes should a student test positive for the virus, as opposed to looking at entire classrooms in order to keep as many kids in school as possible.

He believes that the personal responsibility of everyday citizens will be crucial to a successful school year, and if people do not follow social distancing guidelines, cases are likely to make their way into schools. Patterson goes on to say that enough people are failing to follow health recommendations that it is throwing off the area’s case numbers.