Health center holds open house for diabetics

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local health center is hosting an open house Wednesday for those living with diabetes.

The Years Ahead Health Center is hosting an open house from 10 am to 2 pm at the center on Clyo Road in Centerville. The event will focus on living well with diabetes and prevention of complications.

Attendees can take part in several activities like cooking demonstrations and interactive displays from health experts.

The event is free and open to the public.

