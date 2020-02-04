Healing process continues 6 months after Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The healing process continues for those impacted by the Oregon District shooting six months ago.

Dion Green’s father, Derrick Fudge, was one of the nine who lost their lives on August 4. Green says this year, Dayton needs to focus on rising and rebuilding.

Green says he can’t believe it’s been six months since he lost his father.

“As I thought about it, I’m like man, I haven’t talked to him in six months and it kind of dawned on me soon it will be coming up to a year. It’s been a long but fast six months,” he said.

Today, signs are still placed throughout the Oregon District to remember and honor the victims.

Businesses promising to never forget, saying they’re still healing as well.

“A lot of us experienced this on a very real, and deep level. Some good days and some bad days. Overall, people have wanted to support the community,” said Emily Mendenhall, Vice President of the Oregon District Business Association.

Green says that community support has helped him, saying it took him a while to start the grieving process.

He believes support will need to continue to help the city heal.

“I just want 2020 to be for Dayton. Just, we’re going to rebuild together and rise together because we were impacted by a lot of things last year,” he said.

Green says it’s now in his DNA to continue the dialogue and plans to start a nonprofit that helps those coping with trauma.

He says he’s doing it not just in his dad’s memory but also for the other eight victims and anyone who has experienced violence.

“Times are hard but we’ve got to stick together and fight together. If these people around the nation are that bold to take people’s lives, I’m going to be that bold and stand up and fight for all of our lives,” he said.

Green will speak Tuesday at the gathering in the Fitz Center that will discuss gun violence and to commemorate the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting.