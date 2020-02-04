“Grief has no timeline” six months after Oregon District tragedy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Today marked six months since the Oregon District tragedy, and both counselors and shooting survivors said grieving has no timeline as the healing process is a journey.

Officials with the Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) said people are still reaching out for counseling on top of those seeking private help.

They expect that to continue as those wounds can be reopened during times of significance, like today.

Jodi Long, the Associate Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS said over 400 people used their resiliency center immediately after the Oregon District shooting, but she said the care they provide is ongoing as and there’s no set duration to grief and recovery.

“For some, they may have counted this day and know that it’s been six months,” said Long. “For others, it won’t have been identified until they hear it on the news and that will bring back a wave of feelings and emotions that they may be surprised about. For others, it will feel like it was just yesterday that the events occurred.”

It’s been six months to the day since nine people lost their lives and more than 30 others were injured during a mass shooting.

Chris Williford was not involved in the Oregon District tragedy but is a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting.

“You have happy days, you have sad days, and some days you’re very fearful,” said Williford.

Williford said what’s helped her on her path of healing is being able to talk and bond with loved ones and fellow survivors.

“In this time where it’s six months past the Oregon District shooting, the best thing I could say is to make sure you have a loved one to lean on that can really just be there for you.”

And Long agreed, adding that if it’s a neighbor, friend, or mentor, days like today, that connection can be crucial.

Long also said it is important for those who may face a tough day in the future to remember that everyone’s recovery process is different.

“Every day is a different place, a different page on that journey,” said Long. “So for some people, that may be in a different spot than other people and that’s okay. It’s right where they’re supposed to be today.”

Long said the care ADAMHS is providing to those impacted by the Oregon District mass shooting is ongoing.