MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A head-on crash in Miami County left six injured on Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a head-on crash occurred on County Road 25A at Lytle Road near the fairgrounds on Tuesday, March 1 just before 8 a.m.

The MCSO said six people were injured including three children under the age of seven. One person was reported to be seriously injured. They were all taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.