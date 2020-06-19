Head-on crash in Clearcreek Twp. leaves 2 injured

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash in Clearcreek Township Thursday evening.

The Lebanon post tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of SR-73 and Bunnell Hill Road when two vehicles collided head-on. Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the crash.

Both drivers are believed to be seriously injured.

Clearcreek Township police also responded to the scene.