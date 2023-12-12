LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Logan County.

Our partners at WLIO reported that Dietrich Lyles, 18, of Lima, was headed southbound on State Route 117. It is believed by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office that Lyles lost control of his vehicle on an ice-covered bridge, spun out and took back control.

Directly after Lyles started back again, WLIO reports he collided with another vehicle, which was traveling northbound.

While Lyles is reported to have died from injuries sustained during the crash, the other driver was sent to Lima Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.