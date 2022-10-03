HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were injured in Huber Heights after two cars collided head-on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of I-70 westbound and S.R. 235 just before 2:50 a.m., police said. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, officers were told en route that a car had collided head-on with a wrong-way driver.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a two-car crash with several people injured in both vehicles. All the victims were brought to local hospitals with varying degrees of injury.

This collision remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Accident Investigation Team.