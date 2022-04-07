WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN)– Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be elevated to the Supreme Court when the Democratic-controlled Senate on Thursday confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick. Some historically black colleges here in the Miami Valley say they are excited for students to witness history being made and believe Brown Jackson has a potential to change America as a whole.

“Finally, we have this representation, why stop there, let’s get more,” said Secretary of Student Government Association at Wilberforce University Kennedy Mandeville. “It really shouldn’t stop there, it should keep going. That diversity is needed to make a truly equal America that should’ve been in the first place but it wasn’t, and we spent all these years fighting for it.”

As the first African-American woman is confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice, Mandeville believes it’s a step in the right direction for the United States.

“I’m immensely proud of her and can’t wait to see what she does for herself, community, black women and men, it’s really amazing and I’m so excited, said Mandeville.

A junior at Central State University, Zipporah Arrington-bey says today’s confirmation will break barriers in the country proving women’s family role can change.

“Breaking standards that are on things, like men are protectors and providers,” said Arrington-bey. “Usually I feel like women do the same things, we protect our kingdom instead of relying on the men instead.”

Other students say today’s confirmation should inspire Americans to push beyond criticism and create new standards for our society.

“Don’t give up, you’ve made it this far, you’ve proven yourself and you’ve come to a level that you don’t need to prove yourself anymore,” said Senior at Wilberforce University Sierra Rimmer. “You’ve made it to the Supreme Court, you are the justice.”

Today’s confirmation not only carves the way for Americans of color but also women across the country.

“Seeing all this history being made gives them the motivation to do big things and especially having a role model that looks like you is pretty cool,” said Central State Sophomore Xia Whitefield.

Mandeville celebrates today’s confirmation knowing women of color are leading America in key significant roles.

“We can all be so proud of her because I know it wasn’t easy for her to get there, it was not easy at all,” said Mandeville. “In fact it’s difficult for us to wear our natural hair at work, better yet become a Supreme Court Justice.”

Jackson will most likely be sworn in during the summer once retiring Justice Breyer steps down.