HBA of Dayton hosts Lego challenge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Home Builders Association of Dayton (HBA) is hosting a Lego Challenge where students will design a blueprint for their dream home and build it from Legos.

Participants can range from kindergarten to eighth grade, with a winner in each grade level who will be awarded a choice of $25 gift card from Amazon or Learning Express.

Parents are asked to submit a photo of both the blueprint and the final build to HBA of Dayton through Facebook Messenger or info@hbadayton.com.

Student submissions will be reviewed and voted on by HBA members who can make adjustments if they believe parents had too much of a hand in building.

For more information on the Lego Challenge, parents can find the HBA of Dayton on Facebook. The contest is free to enter and open to all students throughout Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren Counties.

