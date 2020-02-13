Closings
Hazmat responds to possible chemical burn at Vandalia business

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat is responding to reports of a possible chemical burn at a Vandalia business.

Vandalia Police tell 2 NEWS that emergency crews were sent to the 4200 block of Little York Road around 6 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the incident.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

