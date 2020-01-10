Hazmat situation under investigation at Wright-Patt

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are responding to a reported hazmat situation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A Wright-Patt spokesperson tells 2 NEWS the situation began around 1:40 pm.

They could not immediately say what prompted the incident, but did confirm that firefighters and emergency personnel are responding to a building in Area B.

There are no reports of injuries so far.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.