Breaking News
Hazmat incident under investigation at Wright-Patt

Hazmat situation under investigation at Wright-Patt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wpafb_generic_1532434222454.jpg

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  Crews are responding to a reported hazmat situation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A Wright-Patt spokesperson tells 2 NEWS the situation began around 1:40 pm.

They could not immediately say what prompted the incident, but did confirm that firefighters and emergency personnel are responding to a building in Area B.

There are no reports of injuries so far.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS