TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after chemicals unintentionally mixed at a Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City on Thursday.

According to Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to 4200 S. County Road 25A around 9:45 p.m. on March 23 for a report of three people with chemical burns.

Upon arrival, crews found three victims suffering from chemical inhalation, and one of them had a minor chemical burn. Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services reported that they were on-site contractors, not Meijer employees, and they were all transported to the hospital.

The Miami County Hazardous Material Team was called to the scene around 10 p.m.

Crews were able to determine that toilet bowl cleaner and bleach containers were compromised in the packing process. The chemicals mixed together, creating chlorine gas.

“The cause of the incident is unintentional. The chemicals mixed due to their containers being

punctured in the automated packing process. The toilet bowl cleaner was damaged first and then the bleach container was damaged causing the chemicals to mix. The personnel that

attempted to clean the spill became the patients,” said the release.

The situation was contained just after 2 a.m. on Friday, March 24.