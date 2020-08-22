Hazmat called to University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat crews were called to the University of Dayton Friday evening.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that shortly before 6 p.m., someone reported that a cabinet filled with an unknown substance began smoking inside one of the buildings on campus.
The building was evacuated, and crews are investigating what may have caused the reaction. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
