Hazmat called to scene of Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat crews were called to the scene of a Dayton business Thursday night.

Someone called 911 to report a possible hazmat situation at Norwood Medical, located at 2002 Webster Street, just before 10 pm.

Upon their arrival, emergency crews found a woman who said she was having trouble breathing due to a chemical odor and poor ventilation in the building.

She was taken to the hospital but her condition is unclear at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

