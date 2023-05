DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Hazmat Team is investigating after a reported spill at Treasure Island Park in Troy.

Responding units verified a substance, believed to be a petroleum-based product, was in the waterway, according to our news partner Miami Valley Today.

Authorities are working to figure out where the substance is coming from and what caused the spill.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is on their way to the scene to assist with the incident.