DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Diesel spilled on a Germantown roadway on Tuesday, forcing the road to shut down temporarily.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, just before 10 a.m., a semi-truck drove off the side of Farmersville West Carrollton Road, colliding with an AES Ohio utility pole. The collision spilled diesel fuel as well as other fluids onto the roadway.

Deputies and a Hazmat crew worked to clear the scene at the 8800 block of Farmersville West Carrollton Road. At this time, no cause for the collision has been released. this incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.