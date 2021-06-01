Hazmat called to clean up fuel spill on S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A hazmat team was sent to S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Germantown Street to clean up a fuel spill Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the spill happened because of a crash. The call for that came in around 3:50 p.m.

No word on injuries at this time.

The intersection of S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Germantown Street is closed while the fuel is cleaned up.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

