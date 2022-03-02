KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat is investigating after a suspicious package was delivered in Kettering Wednesday.

Kettering Police Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson said police were called to the Women’s Med Center on East Stroop Road at 11:26 a.m. on a report of a suspicious package that was delivered.

An employee had opened the package and found an unknown white substance inside. Police called Hazmat to work with Kettering Fire and secure the scene, according to Johnson.

The package was taken by Hazmat for further investigation. No one was hurt in the incident.