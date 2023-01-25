Dayton Police and Fire on the scene of two men trapped in a Dayton business (WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat was called to a Dayton business on Wednesday after two men were trapped and reportedly electrocuted in the basement.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street near the intersection with Wisconsin Boulevard just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Dispatch said two men had reportedly been electrocuted in the basement of a business at that location. Dayton Police and Fire said that there were “multiple victims trapped in a below-grade space.”

2 NEWS crews on the scene are reporting that multiple medics have responded. Dayton Fire Department is also on the scene. Dayton Police and Fire said crews are preparing to enter a confined space.

This incident remains under investigation.