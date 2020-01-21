Coroner, hazmat called after man falls into chromium tank at Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hazmat crew and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer were called to a Dayton business Tuesday morning after a possible drowning, according to authorities.

Just before 9 am, a call was made that a man at Techmetals, Inc. in Dayton had fallen into a tank that contained chromium chemicals. When the man was rescued from the tank, he was reportedly not breathing and CPR was performed.

According to the call made to 911, the man fell into a tight space in the tank in an “accident”, making it difficult to pull him out. Co-workers attempted to pull him out of the tank, which the 911 caller said is about four feet deep. When they pulled him out, they performed CPR until medical crews arrived.

At around 10 am, a 2 NEWS crew witnessed the arrival of the Montgomery County Coroner on scene.

The condition of the man is unknown. 2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have additional details as they become available.

