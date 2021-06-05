Hazel-Baker holding free community shred day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Baker-Hazel Funeral Home is holding a community shred day Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Staff at the home is encouraging community members to bring up to three boxes of of old documents to be shredded to prevent identity theft, clean out files, and promote a healthy environment through recycling.

Baker-Hazel is also matching monetary donations for the Lincoln Community Center‘s Legacy Campaign and accepting non-perishable food items and school supplies for the Gray School Bus Community Outreach Program.

