SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Hayward Middle School has transitioned to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 25, after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Over 200 students at Springfield City Schools have been quarantined since the start of the school year, however, this is the first confirmed positive case in the district.
Friday the district will reevaluate whether students at Hayward will return to in-person learning.
Click here to view Springfield City School District’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Hayward Middle School temporarily moves to virtual learning after positive case of COVID-19
- Senator Brown, Mayor Whaley provide Democratic response to president’s speech in Vandalia
- ELECTION UPDATE: It’s National Voter Registration Day, over 96,000 Miami/Montgomery County residents already applied for absentee ballot
- K-9 finds missing child who was lost in the woods, crying
- Vote America makes push on Nat’l Voter Registration Day