Hayward Middle School temporarily moves to virtual learning after positive case of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Hayward Middle School has transitioned to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 25, after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 200 students at Springfield City Schools have been quarantined since the start of the school year, however, this is the first confirmed positive case in the district.

Friday the district will reevaluate whether students at Hayward will return to in-person learning.

