Hayward Middle School moves online for the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)– The Springfield School District’s Coronavirus Dashboard shows how many students have been quarantined from each building for the last three weeks. But, the first positive case was a student at Hayward Middle School which is now canceling in-person classes for the rest of this week.

“He is safer at home until the coronavirus is gone,” said Vikki Williams, a Springfield students grandparent.

Hours after Hayward Middle School changed gears to a virtual format for the rest of the week, parents say the change was alarming.

“I don’t want that stuff, I don’t want my family to get that, my grandson has a new baby brother that he doesn’t need to contract it to,” said Vikki. “There are just too many kids and it doesn’t need to be transferred more than it already has been.”

In a statement from Springfield City School District, the district said, “Hayward Middle School transitioned to a virtual format through this Friday, September 25, when the district will re-evaluate students returning to in-person instruction.”

Some parents say they encourage their child to stay in school for their education.

“No, as long as they’re learning either way, but most likely it would be better for kids to go back to school for parents because of jobs,” said Michael Williams.

According to their online dashboard, there have been 208 students quarantined in the district since the start of the school year and only seven at Hayward Middle. However, only one student tested positive within the school system and that’s at Hayward Middle.

Springfield City School District

“Some of the classes are a lot shorter but as long as they’re getting what they need done and they are learning, then there shouldn’t be a difference,” said Vikki.

2 NEWS reached out to Springfield City Schools for a comment and more information and didn’t initially receive a response. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.