Have you wanted to drive an RTA bus? Here is your chance to apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is looking for bus drivers.

Beginning Thursday, May 13, RTA will be having open interviews for large bus route driver positions. The starting wage for these positions is $16.55 perhour.

RTA said interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 600 Longworth Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402 every Thursday and Friday for the next six weeks. Applicants can park across the street from the building or in the parking lot next to the entrance of the building.

All who are interested are encouraged to attend these open interviews. No commercial driving experience is necessary. The RTA’s training program will provide new hires with the essential skills needed to succeed on the job.

The RTA is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.