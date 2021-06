The Kettering Police Department is asking for your help identifying a theft suspect. (Photo/Kettering Police)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for your help identifying a theft suspect.

Police said on Facebook that the man is a suspect in a theft incident that happened Saturday, June 26 at a business in the Town and Country Shopping Center.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, contact Officer Wager at (937) 296-2555.