Huber Heights Police Department is searching for this man after he stole a woman’s car. (Speedway Security Camera)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN)- The Huber Heights Police Department is searching for the man who stole a car Monday morning, August 30.

At 7:13 a.m., an unidentified man walked into the Speedway at 6385 Chambersburg Road before quickly leaving and stealing a woman’s car, the police department said.

The Huber Heights Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Carr at (937) 237-3578.