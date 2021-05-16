Have you seen these people? Dayton Police said they used a stolen debit card

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of using a stolen debit card.

Dayton Police said on Facebook that a male and a female are believed to have taken a debit card on Wednesday, May 5 at Troy Dairy Foods and used it at two businesses in Old North Dayton.

Police said the female is in her 20s and was wearing a green Nike sweatshirt. The male is also in his 20s and was wearing an orange sweatshirt with unique designs on the front and back.

If you have any information, call Dayton Police at (937)-333-COPS OR (937)-222-STOP.