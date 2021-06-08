Have you seen these people? Clayton Police looking to identify breaking and entering suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clayton Police are asking for your help identify two people suspected of being involved in a breaking and entering.

The Clayton Police Department said on Facebook that police were called to Nick’s Foodmart on North Main Street Monday and filed a breaking and entering report.

Police said store surveillance video shows that earlier that day at approximately 2:53 a.m., two people rode their bicycles to the front of the closed business. One of them then crawled through the drawer access from the front of the business and reached behind the register where he stole lighters, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

If you recognize these people, you can send any information to Detective Shawn Schutte by email at sschutte@clayton.oh.us or by phone at (937) 836-3500 ext 119.